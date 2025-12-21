Jakucionis is moving to the bench for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Jakucionis made a strong impression in his first career start Friday against the Celtics, finishing with 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes. However, Davion Mitchell (ankle) is returning to the lineup, so it will be interesting to see just how involved the rookie is Sunday.