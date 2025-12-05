Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Back to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis was assigned to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jakucionis was recalled to the NBA club Monday and saw one minute of action against the Clippers, logging one steal and hoisting up a pair of shots during his brief stint. He'll return to the G League where he'll presumably see more opportunities to stay sharp.
