Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Back to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miami recalled Jakucionis from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat are expected to be very thin Monday despite the expected return of Tyler Herro (foot), so Jakucionis has a chance to see his first minutes at the NBA level.
More News
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Recalled Saturday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Heads to G League•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Available, unlikely to see minutes•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Listed as questionable•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Out again Monday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Remaining out vs. LAL•