Jakucionis provided three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 122-120 victory over Oklahoma City.

The rookie first-rounder made his second NBA start Saturday due to the absence of Tyler Herro (toe/rib). Jakucionis didn't have a great scoring game, but he led the Heat in assists and has logged at least seven dimes in two consecutive games. His minutes have been inconsistent this season, but he has seen a bump in playing time as of late due to the absences of Herro, Davion Mitchell (shoulder) and Jaime Jaquez (knee).