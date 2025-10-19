Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Doesn't practice Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis (groin) did not practice Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jakucionis was held out of Sunday's practice after missing the Heat's final two preseason games. The rookie is dealing with a groin injury that hasn't been fully detailed, leaving his status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic uncertain.
