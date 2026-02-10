Jakucionis contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-111 loss to Utah.

Jakucionis caught fire from beyond the arc yet again after going 6-for-6 from downtown Sunday against the Wizards. He's been an unlikely contributor from deep having averaged 0.9 made threes per game over his previous 26 matchups heading into Sunday's clash, but the Heat will undoubtedly take his strong contributions off the bench while without the services of Tyler Herro (ribs), Norman Powell (back) and Pelle Larsson (elbow).