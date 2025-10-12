Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Early exit with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's preseason game against Orlando with right hip soreness.
Jakucionis will finish the contest with two points (2-2 FT) and one assist across four minutes. Jahmir Young and Ethan Thompson could see more action the rest of the way. Jakucionis' next chance to play will come Monday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Plays well Wednesday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Available Wednesday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Practices Tuesday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Remains out vs. Milwaukee•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Misses practice Thursday•