Jakucionis accumulated 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 26 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 win over the Wizards.

Jakucionis delivered a breakout performance Sunday, tying Bam Adebayo for the game high with 22 points in a dominant Heat win. The rookie guard was perfect from beyond the arc while setting a new career high in scoring and adding three stocks. Jakucionis hasn't been a fixture in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation this season, but outings like this could open the door to more opportunities for the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.