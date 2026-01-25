Jakucionis (face) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Jakucionis will shake off his questionable tag due to a facial contusion and suit up in the second half of this back-to-back set. The rookie first-rounder has started each of his last two appearances and may remain in the starting five with Davion Mitchell (shoulder) set to miss a third straight game. Over his last five games (three starts), Jakucionis has averaged 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.2 minutes per contest.