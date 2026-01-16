Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Handles increased role off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis had 12 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 27 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 loss to the Celtics.
With Davion Mitchell (shoulder) and Jaime Jaquez (knee) sidelined, Jakucionis played his most minutes since Dec. 19 in Boston, when he notched 17 points (5-13 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during his first career NBA start. Jakucionis has played more than 20 minutes only four times this season, so this performance appears to be an outlier.
