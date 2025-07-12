Jakucionis generated 24 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals during Friday's 105-98 loss to Atlanta in Summer League.

Jakucionis shot 1-for-15 from the field and had a 6:12 assist-to-turnover ratio during three appearances in the California Classic. He rebounded in a big way Friday, catching fire from three-point land and turning the ball over just two times in 28 minutes. The Illinois product was the only Heat player to hit the 20-point milestone.