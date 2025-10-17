Jakucionis won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Grizzlies due to a groin injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jakucionis will sit out the preseason finale, and this will be his second straight absence after he also missed Monday's game against the Hawks. Right now, his status for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic is up in the air, which is far from ideal given how depleted the Heat are in terms of backcourt depth.