Jakucionis produced eight points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason loss to the Spurs.

After a strong showing in the Summer League with averages of 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, Jakucionis made a solid impression in his first preseason contest. He got a late start to training camp due to a wrist injury, but he had no restrictions Wednesday. With Tyler Herro (ankle) sidelined to begin the season, Jakucionis could be in the mix to see backcourt minutes right away if he continues to play like this.