The Heat recalled Jakucionis from the G League's Sioux Fall Skyforce on Saturday.

Jakucionis rejoined the parent club Saturday after appearing in four G League contests during the week. The 2025 first-round pick started all four games and scored in double figures each time, though he shot only 38.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. Jakucionis began the season dealing with a groin injury and has yet to make his NBA debut, remaining behind Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith in the Heat's healthy point-guard rotation.