Jakucionis was returned to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jakucionis was brought up to the NBA club for Monday's matchup with the Mavs, but he failed to see the court. He'll go back down to the G League to ensure he continues to get reps.

