Jakucionis tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during the Heat's 129-116 win over the Celtics on Friday.

Jakucionis made his first NBA start Friday due to the absences of Davion Mitchell (ankle) and Tyler Herro (toe). Jakucionis took advantage of the opportunity, showing activity on the glass (five of his six rebounds came on the offensive side of the floor) while doing most of his scoring damage from beyond the arc. He was also the only Miami starter to finish with a positive point differential (plus-3). Jakucionis could remain in the starting lineup against the Knicks on Sunday if Mitchell and Herro are unable to play.