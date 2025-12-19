Jakucionis is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie first-rounder has appeared in just two regular-season games for the Heat while spending most of the season either shelved due to a groin injury or in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. However, Jakucionis will make his first career NBA start Friday due to the absences of Davion Mitchell (ankle) and Tyler Herro (toe) while Dru Smith comes off the bench. In the G League, Jakucionis is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 2.5 steals over 26.8 minutes per game.