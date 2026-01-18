default-cbs-image
Jakucionis will start against the Thunder on Saturday.

The rookie first-rounder will get the starting nod for the second time this season due to Tyler Herro (toe/rib) being sidelined. Jakucionis previously started a loss to Boston on Dec. 19, when he posted 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

