Jakucionis is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Wizards on Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jakucionis will make his 10th start of the season (and first since Feb. 21) due to the absences of Tyler Herro (quadriceps) and Norman Powell (groin). In his last start against the Grizzlies on Feb. 21, Jakucionis finished with 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two three-pointers over 23 minutes.