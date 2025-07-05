Jakucionis finished with three points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes of Saturday's 82-69 Summer League win over Miami.

This was a rough first showing for Jakucionis, Miami's No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite his struggles Saturday, it's clear the Heat are giving him the green light to let it fly from beyond the arc. That's an area he'll need to refine, as he shot 31.8 percent on his three-point attempts at Illinois.