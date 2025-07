Jakucionis is available and starting Thursday's Summer League game against the Pistons.

After sitting out Monday's 100-96 win over the Celtics, Jakucionis is good to go for Thursday's exhibition contest. The rookie first-rounder should play a fairly significant role against Detroit, having averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.7 minutes per game across five Summer League outings.