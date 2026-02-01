Jakucionis is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Jakucionis had started the Heat's previous six games but will slide back to the bench with Davion Mitchell (shoulder) returning to the lineup. The rookie has come off the bench in 16 of his 24 appearances this season, averaging 3.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.6 minutes per contest as a reserve.