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Jakucionis won't start in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jakucionis got the start in Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards. However, with Davion Mitchell (shoulder) returning from his one-game absence, Jakucionis will move back to a reserve role.

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