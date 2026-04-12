Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Won't start versus Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis won't start in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jakucionis got the start in Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards. However, with Davion Mitchell (shoulder) returning from his one-game absence, Jakucionis will move back to a reserve role.
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