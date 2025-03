Ware is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Ware came off the bench in Friday's loss to the Celtics, but he's back in the Heat's starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins in the frontcourt. Ware has averaged 5.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 20.5 minutes per game over his last four outings.