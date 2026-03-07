Ware recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 128-120 win over Charlotte.

With Andrew Wiggins (toe) sidelined Friday, Ware stepped into a heavier workload and logged 31 minutes for a second consecutive game. While his three-game double-double streak came to an end, the second-year center remained a massive defensive anchor, leading the Heat with four blocks. Ware has been on a defensive tear recently, racking up 11 blocks and 11 steals over his last three outings. His ability to provide elite rim protection while stretching the floor with at least one triple in 11 straight games keeps his fantasy ceiling high, especially while Miami manages injuries in the frontcourt.