Ware contributed 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 103-93 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Ware tied the game high in points and led all players in rebounds en route to a double-double. The second-year big man has come off the bench in each of the Heat's two preseason games, totaling 28 points, 22 rebounds and two steals across 41 total minutes. Ware started 36 of his 64 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 and is expected to compete with Nikola Jovic for a starting job alongside Bam Adebayo ahead of the regular season.