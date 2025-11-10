Ware (hip) is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware is dealing with a right hip flexor strain, though he's still likely to suit up against the Cavaliers. The second-year center has started the Heat's last two games with Bam Adebayo (toe) sidelined, averaging 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field during that span.