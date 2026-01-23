Ware (hamstring) has returned to Miami to receive treatment, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware has already been ruled out for Thursday's clash against the Trail Blazers, but the fact that he's left the team puts his status for Saturday in Utah and Sunday in Phoenix in serious doubt. The team returns home from the current road trip after Sunday's matchup, so it's possible the big man will remain out until then. The Heat should have additional clarification on his availability over the next day or so.