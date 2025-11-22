Ware registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 143-107 victory over the Bulls.

Ware moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Andrew Higgins (hip), and he formed a dominant frontcourt pairing with Bam Adebayo. This was the second-year big man's fifth double-double over his last six games, averaging 14.5 points and 14.5 boards per game in that stretch. This 20-point output was also a season-high mark for Ware.