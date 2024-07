Ware recorded 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 FT, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-86 win over the Kings at Summer League.

Ware was dominant for the Heat's Summer League team Sunday, recording game-highs in points and rebounds. The 15th overall pick has averaged 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game across his first two Summer League outings, showing clear flashes of upside.