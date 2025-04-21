Ware notched two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware has been a big part of the Heat's success during the 2024-25 campaign, but he failed to make an impact in Game 1 against Cleveland, finishing with only two points. The young center has a tall task going up against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but if Miami hopes to have any chances of making this a series with Cleveland, they'll need a lot more from Ware in Game 2.