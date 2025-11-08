Ware ended with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 126-108 victory over Charlotte.

Ware saw a season-high in minutes in this one, and while he was effective on the defensive end, he left a lot to be desired on offense. It's unclear if Bam Adebayo (foot) will be able to play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, but if he's out again, that would present a great bounce-back opportunity for Ware.