Ware returned to Miami for treatment on his strained right hamstring Thursday, and he won't play in the Heat's back-to-back set against the Jazz on Saturday and the Suns on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware is set to miss his fourth consecutive contest Sunday, and his next opportunity to play will come at home against the Magic on Wednesday. With the second-year big man sidelined, Nikola Jovic will likely see increased playing time behind Bam Adebayo.