Olynyk finished with 16 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Magic.

Olynyk has been on fire in limited minutes over the past five games, averaging 11.6 points on 5.0 shots, plus 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in only 15.6 minutes. Wednesday's performance also put him in rare company, becoming one of only nine players over the past 10 years to post at least 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in 16 or fewer minutes. He'll cool down eventually, but fantasy owners in deep leagues can enjoy Olynyk's production while it lasts.