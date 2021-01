Olynyk went for nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Clippers.

Olynyk turned in his fifth straight performance where he failed to score in double figures. Over those five games, Olynyk is averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 27.9 percent from the field.