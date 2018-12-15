Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Another strong effort Friday
Olynyk compiled 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 100-97 victory over the Grizzlies.
Olynyk continued his strong play Friday, leading the Heat with 18 points including four triples. The return of Hassan Whiteside had little impact on Olynyk who scored in double-figures for the eighth consecutive game. His playing time has been consistent and it is time to grab him in standard formats if he is available.
