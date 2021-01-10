Olynyk tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Wizards.

Olynyk made his third straight start for the Heat and seems to have solidified his spot on the top unit alongside Bam Adebayo. After a lackluster showing in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, Olynyk bounced back with a stellar outing against a depleted Washington frontcourt. The big man is now averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 triples and 2.0 assists in 26.7 minutes per game over his three starts, production that makes him worth at least a speculative pickup in 12-team leagues.