Olynyk (shoulder) was back at practice Monday, but he remains questionable to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk has missed the last six contests with a strained right shoulder, and while his return to practice is encouraging, it sounds as though he's still not quite back to full strength. Look for a more definitive update on the Gonzaga product's status at shootaround Tuesday morning.