Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Back at practice
Olynyk (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
It's another sign of positive progress for Olynyk, who is yet to play in the preseason while nursing a bruised right knee. It remains unlikely that Olynyk plays in either of the Heat's two remaining preseason games, but there looks to be a chance he'll be healthy enough for the start of the regular season.
