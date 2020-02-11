Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Back to bench
Olynyk is starting Monday's game against Golden State.
Olynyk will head back to the bench with Jimmy Butler (shoulder) returning to the starting lineup. The former first-round pick out of Gonzaga is averaging 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his last seven matchups as a reserve.
