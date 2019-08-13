Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Being evaluated by Heat
Olynyk (knee) is in Miami being evaluated by the Heat's medical staff, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Olynyk suffered a right knee bone bruise in Canada's exhibition contest against Nigeria on Thursday. While the injury isn't expected to be serious, it's possible the Heat will strongly encourage Olynyk to sit out of the World Cup in order to preserve his health for the upcoming NBA season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...