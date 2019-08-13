Olynyk (knee) is in Miami being evaluated by the Heat's medical staff, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Olynyk suffered a right knee bone bruise in Canada's exhibition contest against Nigeria on Thursday. While the injury isn't expected to be serious, it's possible the Heat will strongly encourage Olynyk to sit out of the World Cup in order to preserve his health for the upcoming NBA season.

