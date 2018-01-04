Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Big double-double in Wednesday's win

Olynyk scored 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Pistons.

He took full advantage of Andre Drummond's absence due to sore ribs, leading all players in points and boards on the night. Olynyk now has only three double-doubles on the season, but two of them have come in the last nine days, while he's averaging a solid 16.0 points, 8.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over his last seven games.