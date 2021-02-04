Olynyk finished with eight points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 103-100 loss to the Wizards.

The season-high rebound total notwithstanding, Olynyk turned in another disappointing line, largely due to the inefficient shooting. He's averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 24.4 minutes per game over his last five contests, production that makes him more of a streaming option than a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.