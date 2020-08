Olynyk (thumb) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Olynyk will play through a bruised thumb in the Heat's second-to-last seeding contest. In the bubble, he's averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes.