Olynyk managed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and six rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Heat.

Olynyk continues to struggle from the field, making just five of his last 24 shots over his past three games. Before his three-game skid, Olynyk was providing top-50 fantasy numbers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 16. The eighth-year center continues to start and hover around 28 minutes a game for the Heat, so he should be able to break out of his cold shooting spell any day now. Expect decent production in points, three-pointers, rebounds and steals for the fifth-seeded Heat moving forward.