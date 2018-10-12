Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Coming off bench Friday
Olynyk is coming off the bench Friday against the Hawks.
Olynyk drew the start Wednesday while many Heat players were sidelined. He should hold a similar role to last season once this year officially kicks off.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting Tuesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Leads team with 18 points Tuesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Plays 36 minutes in Game 3•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Explodes for team-high scoring total•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Helps team to comeback victory•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...