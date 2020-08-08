Olynyk will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Olynyk will come off the bench as coach Erik Spoelstra is opting to start Derrick Jones, presumably to keep up with the Suns on defense. In Olynyk's 55 appearances off the pine this season, he's averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.8 minutes.
