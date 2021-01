Olynyk will come off the bench Saturday against the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk will be moved to the bench while KZ Okpala gets the nod. In four games off the bench this season, Olynyk has averaged 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 25.8 minutes.