Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Continues impressive play
Olynyk finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over the Knicks.
Olynyk has been nothing short of spectacular over the past four games, piling up the numbers in the absence of Hassan Whiteside (hip). The Heat are firmly entrenched in the playoff picture and given the recent play of Olynyk, should be in no hurry to bring Whiteside back. Olynyk should continue to flirt with top 50 value based on his current form and should be owned in all formats.
