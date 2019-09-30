Olynyk (knee) will have a chance to earn the starting power forward spot, the Miami Herald reports.

While Olynyk is currently recovering from a knee injury, once he's back in the mix, coach Erik Spoelstra implied that he wants to use the big man in tandem with Bam Adebayo, who's the clear starter at center. "I love what Kelly and Bam did last year," Spoelstra said. "Kelly will be ready at some point in preseason to starting getting after it. They have a nice connection. It's something sometimes you don't expect or anticipate. They created that on their own, their ability to play off each other. Their strengths bring out the strengths of the other guy. Their weaknesses mask the weaknesses of the other. It's a very good tandem."