Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Could start at power forward
Olynyk (knee) will have a chance to earn the starting power forward spot, the Miami Herald reports.
While Olynyk is currently recovering from a knee injury, once he's back in the mix, coach Erik Spoelstra implied that he wants to use the big man in tandem with Bam Adebayo, who's the clear starter at center. "I love what Kelly and Bam did last year," Spoelstra said. "Kelly will be ready at some point in preseason to starting getting after it. They have a nice connection. It's something sometimes you don't expect or anticipate. They created that on their own, their ability to play off each other. Their strengths bring out the strengths of the other guy. Their weaknesses mask the weaknesses of the other. It's a very good tandem."
More News
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...